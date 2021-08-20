BREAKING: Buhari Reappoints Oloyede, Rasheed As JAMB, NUC Bosses





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede, and the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, for another tenure of five years. The reappointment is upon the recommendation of the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu. “The […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper