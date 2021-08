The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the number of persons in the state that died from COVID-19 related complications had increased to 506. Abayomi said this through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Sunday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Aug. 20. He said that 11 persons died from COVID-19 related […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper