Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, working with the Military and other security forces, have arrested one 22-year-old female suspect, Gloria Okolie, for her complicity in the series of deliberate and well-coordinated violent attacks on security formations, other critical national infrastructure including INEC offices and killing of security operatives in the South-East. The suspect, a […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers South-East Attacks: Police Arrest Militants’ 22-yr-old Spy Girl