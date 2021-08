An Owerri Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of a 39 year-old Okechukwu Nwanguma, an official of the Nigerian Security ans Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Nwangele local government area of Imo State for allegedly raping a seven year-old girl. This is even as a 62 year-old Theodore Okeke has been remanded for the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper