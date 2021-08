Suspected Kidnappers have abducted a 300-level student of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Khadijat Isiaq. Khadijat, a Mass Communication student, was said to have been abducted last Sunday at about 9pm while on a walk out with a fellow student. LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspected kidnappers had contacted some people in Malete, demanding for a […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper