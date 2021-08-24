NCC Lauds 9mobile For Promoting Digital Skills Among Nigerian Youths

The executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has commended Nigeria‘s youth-friendly telecom provider, 9mobile, for driving initiatives that empower Nigerian youths, especially in digital skills acquisition. Professor Danbatta gave the commendation while delivering a lecture at the launch of the Digital Bichi Emirate Initiative and graduation of the pilot class of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
