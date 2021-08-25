Ayade Bags Best Humanitarian Governor Award





The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has declared Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade, the best humanitarian governor in Nigeria. The federal commissioner for NCFRMI, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made the declaration on Monday in Abuja while presenting the ‘Best Humanitarian Governor’ Award to the governor. She said Ayade’s humanitarian […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper