TETFund Approves N292.6bn For Tertiary Institutions





Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N292.66 billion as 2021 intervention funds for public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country. TETFund executive secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made this known yesterday when he welcomed heads of beneficiary institutions to a one-day stakeholders’ briefing, at the Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja. He […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper