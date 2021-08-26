Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Thursday, made case for improved funding of primary healthcare. The governor also advocated the easing of legal logjams militating against effective running of primary healthcare across the country. Speaking at the opening session of a one-day meeting on improving primary healthcare delivery attended by Commissioners of Health and Executive […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Kwara Gov, WHO Seek Better Funding Of Primary Healthcare