The Lagos State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Adegbola Dominic, is dead. LEADERSHIP gathered that Dominic died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications. Confirming his demise, the state publicity secretary of the party, Gani Taofeek, in a statement said, “The Lagos State PDP chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic has just died of COVID-19 related […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper