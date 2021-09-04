Federal Govt To Partner EPAIL On Local Manufacturing Security Defence Gadget For Police

By
Headliners
-
20



The federal government through the Ministry of Police Affairs is set to partner with Equipment Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL), an indigenous engineering research, design and development company engaged in manufacturing of defence and equipment and security solutions to produce locally made bullet proof vests, ballistic helmets and other security gadgets. The minister of police […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

