More Raffle Draw Winners Emerge At SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance





More winners have emerged at the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship. The 10 lucky winners were presented N50,000 and were selected via a computerised raffle draw. It will be recalled that voters took part in the ongoing championship competition on its website: http://huaxingwushu.sgelbuilding.com http://ncwspc-ng.com. Acccording to the organisers, announcement of winners will be […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper