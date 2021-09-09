Northern States To Boycott DSTV Over Non-enlistment Of Stations – Group

Five months after MultiChoice’s failure to change its position and consider transmitting northern-based television stations, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that the 19 northern states may enforce a regionwide boycott. Recall that following an intervention by CNG via a letter of complaint dated January 10, 2021, over the non-inclusion of Northern-based television […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

