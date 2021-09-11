Kantigi Advocates Machine Learning To Boost Nigeria’s Education Sector

By Bode Gbadebo For Nigeria’s education sector to get the much-needed boost and also become competitive globally, stakeholders have to embrace machine learning, a leading ICT expert and software developer, Salihu Isah Kantigi, has said. In a paper titled, “Application of Machine Learning In Boosting Nigeria’s Education Sector”, Kantigi said machine learning allows assessment […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
