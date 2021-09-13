Federal Govt Approves Meteorological Varsity In Katsina

The federal government has granted approval to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), for the commencement of academic activities in its Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), in Katsina State. NiMet spokesperson, Muntari Ibrahim Yusuf, who confirmed the development, said the federal government through the Ministry of Aviation granted the approval which was given in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
