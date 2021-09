The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has refunded N432 million to 334 intending pilgrims who indicated interest to collect their 2021 Hajj deposit. The Director of the Board, Malam Nasiru DanMallam, said this at a news conference on the refund of deposits to intending pilgrims on Monday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper