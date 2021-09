The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has urged the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to contest the 2023 presidential election. He made the call in a statement titled, ‘2023: Elumelu urges Gov. Okowa to run for Presidency,’ signed by his Senior Legislative Aide, Tony Ayaegbunam, in Abuja, on Sunday. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper