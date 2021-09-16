A new report by the Civil Society Coalition on Audit in Nigeria (CSCAN) has revealed that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is unable to account for N15billion in the course of verifying 115 contracts awarded by the commission. The coalition, which includes Paradigm leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), Budget Foundation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers NDDC Unable To Account For N15bn, Says Coalition Audit Report