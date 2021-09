Victor Osimhen emerged the hero as his brace saw Napoli come from 2-0 down to hold Leicester City to a 2-2 draw, at the King Power stadium in Thursday’s Europa League Group C clash. Also in action for Leicester were Osimhen’s Super Eagles teammates Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi. While Iheanacho set up Leicester’s second […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper