FIFA Boss Infantino Salutes Nigeria’s Commitment To Football, Excited with Moshood Abiola Stadium

President of the world football governing body (FIFA), Gianni Infantino has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its commitment to the development of football and sporting infrastructure in Nigeria. Infantino led a delegation from FIFA to visit President Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday. He had earlier attended the opening ceremony […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
FIFA Boss Infantino Salutes Nigeria's Commitment To Football, Excited with Moshood Abiola...