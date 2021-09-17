NDIC Organises Financial Literacy Training For 100 Kwara Students

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has taken its campaign on financial literacy to Ilorin, Kwara State. The agency gathered 100 secondary school students at the Government Secondary School, Ilorin, where resource persons tutored the students on the rudiments of financial literacy. The training was part of Financial Literacy Day activities organised to mark the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
