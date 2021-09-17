The director- general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has assured that reduction in piracy will guarantee Nigeria’s return to category C of the membership of International Maritime Organisation (IMO). Bashir made the statement during a courtesy visit by the executive members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State council, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Reduction In Sea Piracy Will Guarantee Nigeria’s Return To IMO Seat