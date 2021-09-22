Civil societies under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Groups, (CCSGs), Wednesday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over their impact in areas of agriculture, youth empowerment and others. They gave the commendation during solidarity rally in support of President Buhari and CBN governor, on […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Civil Societies Hail Buhari, Emefiele Over Impact On Agric, Youths, Others