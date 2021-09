Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced one-year imprisonment on one of the players of Ibrafix Football Club, Ilorin, Bamidele Saoban, for offences bordering on love scam. Bamidele, 25, was jailed alongside one Adaraloye Ezekiel for similar offence. The duo were prosecuted on separate charges by the Ilorin […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper