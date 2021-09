Nigeria’s D’Tigress are through to the semifinals of the ongoing 2021 women’s AfroBasket after beating Cote d’Ivoire 72-56 in their quarter-final match in Yaoundé on Thursday. It is the defending champions’ third consecutive semifinals at the Afrobasket women’s Championships. D’Tigress had a healthy 24 points lead going into the 4th quarter, but Ivory Coast almost […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper