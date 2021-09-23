The House of Representatives has summoned the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, to appear before it as it commences an investigation into the disqualification of 10 Nigerian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion by Babatunde Ayenj, lawmaker representing Ijesha South federal constituency, during yesterday’s […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Tokyo Olympics: Reps Summon Minister Over Disqualification 10 Nigerian Athletes