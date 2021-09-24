C/River Anti-Tax Agency To Name, Shame Politicians Behind Illegal Taxation

Chairman, Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency, Bishop Emmah lsong, yesterday threatened that henceforth the agency would not hesitate to name and shame any politicians found to be behind illegal taxation in the state. Isong issued the threat in Calabar while reacting to recent observations and the operations of ruthless tax consultants purportedly representing local government […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
