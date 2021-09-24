Niger Senator, Sani Musa, Voted ‘Lawmaker Of The Year’ By Politics Today

An online newspaper, Politics Today, has declared Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East senatorial district as its Lawmaker of the Year 2021 as part of activities marking the second anniversary of the newspaper. Presenting the award to the lawmaker on Thursday in Abuja, representative of the newspaper’s management and Editor-in-Chief, Nasir Dambatta, said it was […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
