The people of Umuezeruagu village, Umueze II community, in the Ehime Mbano council area of Imo State, have been thrown into confusion following the alleged murder of a 20-old-boy. The victim, Chukwuebuka Osondu, was reportedly beaten to death by his father, Lambert (54); his sister, Rachael, and his elder brother, Ndubuisi, who is currently at […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper