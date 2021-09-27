NTF Election: How Lawal, Nwosu Conquered Opponents, Emerged Technical, Athletes’ Reps  

By
Headliners
-
2



Veteran tactician Alhaji Sani Lawal a while ago on Saturday defeated his only opponent Osita Egwim to emerge technical representative in the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) after a rescheduled Nigeria Sports Federations Elections (NSFE). The peaceful but fiercely contested election held inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja saw Alhaji Lawal beat Egwim 19-16. While Lawal […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

