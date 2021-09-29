D’Tigress To Battle USA, Australia Others For FIBA World Cup Tickets

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has been grouped alongside Olympic holders USA, Australia and three others for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifier taking place in Australia. Otis Hughley-led team booked their ticket to the Women’s World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournaments slated for next February alongside Mali after conquering Africa on Sunday for […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
