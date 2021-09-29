The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has awarded the 2020 Research Grants (Telecommunications-based Research Innovations from Academics in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions programme) to the tune of 54,705,632.14 only. The five tertiary institutions that were adjudged to have best responded to the Request for Proposals published in national dailies and on the Commission’s website and Social Media […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers NCC Awards 2020 Research Grants To 5 Institutions