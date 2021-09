Founder and chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Aare Afe Babalola SAN, has said that Ekiti State has not achieved the anticipated lofty objectives of the founding fathers 25 years after its creation. The senior lawyer made this known in a message he released yesterday to mark 25th anniversary of the creation of Ekiti […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper