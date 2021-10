A Nigerian pan-African creative advertising agency, known for its communications campaigns for Glo, DStv, Peak Milk, La Casera and Conoil on Thursday, September 30, 2021 unveiled a newly-revamped Science Laboratory at the Oregun Junior High School in Lagos in celebration of its 9th anniversary. X3M Ideas founded by Nigerian advertising and music executive, Steve Babaeko, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper