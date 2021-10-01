FG Tasks NASENI On Solutions to Nigeria’s Socio-economic Problems

The Federal Government has tasked development institutes under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to find solutions to the socio-economic problems of the country through the application of appropriate science and engineering technology. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha gave this charge while inaugurating the Technical Boards of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
