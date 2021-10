Boko Haram terrorists have captured over 500 communities in eight wards of Shiroro local government area of Niger State. This was disclosed by the chairman of the local government council, Hon. Suleiman Chukuba, during an interview with journalists on Friday. He listed the affected areas as Manta, Gurmana, Bassa-Kokki, Allawa, Kurebe, Kushaka, Kwati, Chukuba and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper