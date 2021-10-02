Buni’s Leadership Style, Reason For Massive Defection To APC – Akume





Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has commended the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni. The former Benue State governor said Buni’s unassuming leadership has reunited the party and was also responsible for the recent massive […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper