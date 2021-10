Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been lauded by the President of the African Bar Association (AFBA), Hannibal Uwaifo Esq., for his great transformational strides in digital health infrastructure provisions in the state. According to a statement by AFBA director of publicity, Collins Steve Ugwu, Uwaifo made this observation when his entourage en-route to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper