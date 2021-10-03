African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has launched the pan-African payment and settlement system (PAPSS), a financial market infrastructure, to enable cross-border payments in local currencies across different markets in the continent. The Bank said the platform will serve as a continent-wide platform for processing, clearing and settling of intra-African trade and commerce payments. According to the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Africa Unveils PAPSS For Cross Border Transactions