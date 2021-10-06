Due to vessel congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, importation into Nigerian seaports has receded as foreign shipping companies are abandoning Asian-African routes for commercially viable India-United States and China-United States routes. It was learnt that congestion has increased the freight rate on the route to the two American big ports […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Cargo Volume To Nigerian Ports Drops Over Global Container Scarcity, Congestion