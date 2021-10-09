9mobile Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Customer Satisfaction

9mobile, has reaffirmed that quality service and customer satisfaction are the overarching goals across all its customer service platforms. Speaking as the company marked the 2021 Customer Service Week with activities in its Experience Centres in Lagos, director, Customer Care Service, 9mobile, Ehimare Omoike, acknowledged customers’ contributions to the Operator’s success. He said that their […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
