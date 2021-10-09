President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill 2021. With the amendment, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the nation. The president, who assented to the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Buhari Signs Agricultural Research Council Of Nigeria Amendment Bill