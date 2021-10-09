An entrepreneur, Engr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, has decried the over-dependence of Nigeria on foreign solutions to challenges facing the country. He, therefore, called on tertiary institutions in Nigeria to concentrate on research for the development of home-grown solutions to challenges facing the country. Dimkpa spoke on Thursday while at the official flag-off and launching of a […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Entrepreneur Decries Dependence On Foreign Solutions To Local Challenges