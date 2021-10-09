Malaria Vaccine: UNICEF Urges Federal Govt To Expand Immunisation Infrastructure

With the breakthrough of malaria vaccine, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Nigeria needed to expand its immunisation infrastructure to enable the country to access and administer the malaria vaccine. UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, who made the call, while reacting to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation for widespread administration of the RTS, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
