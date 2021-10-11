A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, has applauded the recent borrowings by the President Muhammadu Buhar’ administration to fund capital projects in the country. According to him, the borrowings by the President are proper, arguing that all developing and developed countries in the world borrow to fund developmental projects. Prof. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Loans: APC Chieftain Defends Buhari, Says All Countries Borrow To Fund Projects