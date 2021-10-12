President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja directed cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries to redouble their efforts and work in synergy toward total delivery of his administration’s set target to improve livelihood of all Nigerians. The President, who gave the directive at the end of a two-day mid-term ministerial performance review retreat, also instructed the ministers […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Buhari Directs Ministers To Ramp Up Implementation Of 9 Priority Areas