A group promoting the leadership virtues of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) on Monday, October 11, 2021, commenced the distribution of educational materials to students of public secondary schools in some states across the Federation. Leader of the group, Mr. Sylvanus Foluso Ojo, said the group carried out the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper