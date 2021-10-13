Federal Govt Seeks International Partnerships To Reduce Disaster Risks

The federal government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has sought international support for the reduction of disaster risks and losses in Nigeria. This was contained in a statement signed by the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on the commemoration of the 2021 International Day for Disaster Risk […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
