PTAD Weeds Out 50,000 Pensioners After Verification Exercise

BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has uncovered and removed 50,000 illegal pensioners from its payroll after a 6-year field verification exercise that was conducted across all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria. The field verification exercises cut across all the operational departments of the directorate, namely: Civil service pension […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
