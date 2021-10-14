Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has showcased the state’s potentials at the ongoing Africa Trade and Business Reunion in London. United Kingdom parliamentarians and investors from African countries converged on the stranger’s dining room, House of Commons, Westminster, London to launch the “Unlock Africa Project”. The governor, alongside other speakers, who described the project […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Sani Bello Showcases Niger’s Potential At UK Business Reunion